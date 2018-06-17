

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting at a Whitby highrise that sent a 24-year-old man to hospital.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. on June 15.

Durham Regional Police said they responded to reports of shots being fired inside an apartment building on White Oaks Court.

A 24-year-old man from Pickering was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. He was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto, where he remains in stable condition.

In a news release Sunday night, Durham police said they arrested a suspect in connection with the case on June 16.

A 17-year-old from Pickering is now facing a dozen charges, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.