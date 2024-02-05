A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being stabbed at the Whitby GO Station.

Durham Regional Police Service said they received a call for a robbery at the station at about 8:25 p.m.

There, officers located a 17-year-old by suffering from serious injuries due to a stabbing. He was taken to a Toronto trauma centre, they said.

Two suspects are in custody.

Police say there are “no public safety concerns.”