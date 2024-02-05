Teen seriously injured in stabbing at Whitby GO Station
Police are investigating after a teenage boy was seriously injured n a stabbing t the Whitby GO Station on Feb. 5. (DRPS photo)
Published Monday, February 5, 2024 10:40PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 5, 2024 10:44PM EST
A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being stabbed at the Whitby GO Station.
Durham Regional Police Service said they received a call for a robbery at the station at about 8:25 p.m.
There, officers located a 17-year-old by suffering from serious injuries due to a stabbing. He was taken to a Toronto trauma centre, they said.
Two suspects are in custody.
Police say there are “no public safety concerns.”
Members of @DRPSCWDiv responded to the Whitby GO station for a robbery call at approximately 8:25 pm. A 17 year old male suffered serious injuries from a stabbing and transported to a Toronto Trauma Center. 2 alleged suspects in custody. No public safety concerns. GT pic.twitter.com/FHNhNIKqIM— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) February 6, 2024