

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province says that the Telehealth Ontario Line is back up and running after a technical issue saw the service shut down for most of the day.

A notice posted on the province’s website stated that during the service interruption, members of the public should contact their local public health units for “immediate support.”

“We understand people are having difficulty connecting with Telehealth. Please know we are actively working with the vendor to resolve any immediate issues and as of this morning added an additional 300 lines,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

Elliott's office confirmed to CP24 that the addition of 300 lines to the Telehealth system is what caused the issue.

The problem was first reported Wednesday morning and was back "up and running" by 9:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for Elliott.

The province has been directing people in Ontario to contact Telehealth first if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

The provincial government has also told residents not to go to an assessment centre unless they have been referred by a health care professional.

Meanwhile, the province was more than two hours late releasing their morning numbers about new COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

The ministry told Newstalk 1010 that the delay was due to additional testing sites coming online.

The province has reported 23 new cases of the virus today, bringing the total number to 212, including five recoveries and 1 death.

The number of people who are under investigation more than doubled to 3,379 on Wedesday.