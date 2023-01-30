The Farmers' Almanac just revealed its spring 2023 forecast and Ontario, along with much of the rest of Canada, is expected to see a “turbulent transition to warmth,” the almanac says.

Using its long-range weather forecasting methods, utilized by the periodical for more than 200 years, The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a slow warm-up for most of Canada, with “a very stormy April” in store.

The first day of spring is March 20, and the season will be ushered in by stormy weather throughout the Great Lakes region, according to the almanac.

In southern Ontario and the Great Lakes area, snow and slushy weather are predicted to stretch into early April. In mid-to-late April, the province should expect more showers than usual alongside periods of stormy weather, the forecast predicts.

Rain is in the forecast for both Easter weekend, which falls on April 9 in 2023, and Victoria Day long weekend from May 20 to May 22. Although showers are in the forecast for the May long weekend, by the time Victoria Day itself rolls around (May 22), the weather is expected to be “fair,” the almanac says.

Unsettling weather could last into June right across the country, the forecast says.

“Another threat of severe weather, this one more widespread, is forecast around the time of the June solstice, as a surge of very warm, humid, and unstable air triggers showers, violent thunderstorms, and possibly even a twister or two across much of the central and eastern parts of the nation,” it reads.

For western Ontario, the almanac predicts “dangerous” thunderstorms in mid-to-late June.

Then, summer weather should kick into gear, it says.

“As we make the astronomical transition to summer, the heat will turn on big time across much of [Canada] as June winds down to a close.”