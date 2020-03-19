The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 19, 2020
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 11:50AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 19, 2020 12:01PM EDT
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 5:30 a.m. ET on March 19, 2020:
There are 772 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
-- British Columbia: 231 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 5 resolved)
-- Ontario: 257 confirmed (including 1 death, 5 resolved)
-- Alberta: 119 confirmed
-- Quebec: 94 confirmed (including 1 death)
-- Manitoba: 13 confirmed, 4 presumptive
-- Saskatchewan: 2 confirmed, 14 presumptive
-- Nova Scotia: 5 confirmed, 9 presumptive
-- New Brunswick: 2 confirmed, 9 presumptive
-- Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 9 confirmed
-- Newfoundland and Labrador: No confirmed cases, 3 presumptive
-- Prince Edward Island: 1 confirmed
-- The Territories: No confirmed cases
-- Total: 772 (731 confirmed, 9 deaths, 10 resolved, 39 presumptive)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020.