

The Canadian Press





The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 5:30 a.m. ET on March 19, 2020:

There are 772 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

-- British Columbia: 231 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 5 resolved)

-- Ontario: 257 confirmed (including 1 death, 5 resolved)

-- Alberta: 119 confirmed

-- Quebec: 94 confirmed (including 1 death)

-- Manitoba: 13 confirmed, 4 presumptive

-- Saskatchewan: 2 confirmed, 14 presumptive

-- Nova Scotia: 5 confirmed, 9 presumptive

-- New Brunswick: 2 confirmed, 9 presumptive

-- Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 9 confirmed

-- Newfoundland and Labrador: No confirmed cases, 3 presumptive

-- Prince Edward Island: 1 confirmed

-- The Territories: No confirmed cases

-- Total: 772 (731 confirmed, 9 deaths, 10 resolved, 39 presumptive)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020.