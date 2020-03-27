

The Canadian Press





The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 10:08 p.m. ET on March 27, 2020:

There are 4,757 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

- Quebec: 2,021 confirmed (including 18 deaths, 1 resolved)

- Ontario: 993 confirmed (including 18 deaths, 8 resolved)

- British Columbia: 792 confirmed (including 16 deaths, 275 resolved)

- Alberta: 542 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 33 resolved)

- Saskatchewan: 104 confirmed (including 3 resolved)

- Newfoundland and Labrador: 102 confirmed

- Nova Scotia: 90 confirmed

- New Brunswick: 45 confirmed

- Manitoba: 25 confirmed (including 1 death), 14 presumptive

- Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed

- Prince Edward Island: 11 confirmed

- Yukon: 4 confirmed

- Northwest Territories: 1 confirmed

- Nunavut: No confirmed cases

- Total: 4,757 (14 presumptive, 4,743 confirmed including 55 deaths, 320 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2020.