The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada
Katie Kempton, a laboratory technologist at LifeLabs, demonstrates one of the steps taken when a specimen is tested for COVID-19 at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. LifeLabs is Canada's largest private provider of diagnostic testing for health care. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 27, 2020 9:49PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 27, 2020 10:18PM EDT
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 10:08 p.m. ET on March 27, 2020:
There are 4,757 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
- Quebec: 2,021 confirmed (including 18 deaths, 1 resolved)
- Ontario: 993 confirmed (including 18 deaths, 8 resolved)
- British Columbia: 792 confirmed (including 16 deaths, 275 resolved)
- Alberta: 542 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 33 resolved)
- Saskatchewan: 104 confirmed (including 3 resolved)
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 102 confirmed
- Nova Scotia: 90 confirmed
- New Brunswick: 45 confirmed
- Manitoba: 25 confirmed (including 1 death), 14 presumptive
- Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed
- Prince Edward Island: 11 confirmed
- Yukon: 4 confirmed
- Northwest Territories: 1 confirmed
- Nunavut: No confirmed cases
- Total: 4,757 (14 presumptive, 4,743 confirmed including 55 deaths, 320 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2020.