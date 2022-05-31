After a two-year hiatus, Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list is back and more than a few Ontario eateries have made the cut.

The rankings were released at a Toronto event Monday night to mark the country’s top dining destinations chosen by a team of 100 judges and tastemakers.

The list is the focus of the biannual publication, Canada's 100 Best Restaurants, which first launched in March 2015.

The 2022 list is the first since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a breakdown of the Ontario restaurants that made it onto the list, including their rank and location.

Here’s what we found:

#2: Alo – Toronto

#4: Restaurant Pearl Morissette – Jordan Station

#5: Langdon Hall – Cambridge

#7: Edulis – Toronto

#8: Canoe – Toronto

#11: Sushi Masaki Saito – Toronto

#14: Osteria Giulia – Toronto

#15: Dreyfus – Toronto

#19: Shoushin – Toronto

#20: Giulietta – Toronto

#27: Taverne Bernhardt’s – Toronto

#28: Don Alfonso – Toronto

#30: Pompette – Toronto

#33: Mimi Chinese – Toronto

#34: Scaramouche – Toronto

#35: Est – Toronto

#38: Bar Isabel – Toronto

#40: North & Navy – Ottawa

#42: Hexagon – Oakville

#43: Riviera – Ottawa

#44: Supply and Demand – Ottawa

#50: Alice – Ottawa

#51: The Pine – Collingwood

#56: Atelier – Ottawa

#57: Beckta – Ottawa

#64: 20 Victoria – Toronto

#76: Quetzal – Toronto

#80: Enigma – Toronto

#92: Alobar – Toronto

#94: Alma – Toronto

#99: Aburi Hana – Toronto

#100: Joso’s – Toronto