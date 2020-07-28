

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a brazen 2018 playground shooting in which two young sisters were struck by gunfire.

The shooting happened on the evening of June 14, 2018 at a playground near McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue. The two girls – ages five and nine at the time – were struck by gunfire and were rushed to hospital. They were injured, but survived.

The alleged target was a man who was at the park that night with his daughter, investigators have said previously.

Two men were subsequently charged in connection with the shooting, but a third remained outstanding, despite a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Police Chief Mark Sanders announced that arrest at a hastily called news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

T’Quan Robertson, 25, has now been taken into custody in connection with the shooting, Saunders said.

He said the arrest was made as police were executing a search warrant in connection with weapons in York Region earlier today.

That same investigation has resulted in a number of other arrests, including a man who was wanted in connection with a 2017 murder, Saunders said.

A loaded firearm and drugs were also seized from the home, Saunders said.

More to come…