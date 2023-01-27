A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Markham last month that left two men injured.

York Regional Police announced on Friday the arrest in the Dec. 3 double stabbing at an establishment located in the Highway 7 East and Commerce Valley Drive West area.

Police said two victims had just exited the establishment when two men ran up to them and allegedly started a fight. The two suspects had been waiting outside the establishment with a female suspect prior to the altercation, police said.

During the fight, one of the suspects allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed the two victims several times.

Police said the two suspects then climbed into a dark-coloured vehicle, where the female suspect had been waiting, and drove away from the area.

Five days after the incident, police arrested two suspects, identified as 26-year-old Rachel Ga Yoon Kim of Vaughan and 22-year-old Thomas Mu He of Toronto. They were charged with two counts of attempt to commit murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

At the time, police released surveillance images and descriptions of the third male suspect.

Police said they arrested him on Jan. 26 in Brampton without incident. He has been identified as 23-year-old Eriston Sadiku of Vaughan. He is also facing two counts of attempt to commit murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the stabbing to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.