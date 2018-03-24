

Joshua Freeman and Chris Fox, CP24.com





A third person has now been arrested in connection with a beating in Brampton that left a 21-year-old man dead.

Paviter Singh Bassi was found suffering from life-threatening injuries after police were called to the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Cedarcliff Trail for an assault on the evening of March 19.

Bassi was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries a day later.

Police arrested two suspects in the days that followed.

On Saturday police announced that a third suspect has now been arrested as well.

Gurraj Bassi, 21, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with first-degree murder.

Karanvir Singh Bassi, 22, and Guryodh Singh Khattra, 22, were previously charged with first-degree murder in the killing.

Police say two of the suspects with the same last name are related, but neither of them is related to the victim, who happens to have the same last name as well.

“We would like to thank the community because a lot of them have come forward. We have received a lot of tips and that has led to three arrests so far,” Const. Bally Saini told CP24 on Saturday afternoon.

Saini told CP24 that there may still be other suspects in the attack who remain outstanding. She said that police still want to speak with anyone who may have information about the incident.

“We are urging anybody to come forward that might know the relationship (between the suspects and the victim) or may have any other information about what led to this assault,” she said.