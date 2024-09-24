Ontario's ministry of education has launched an investigation into a Toronto District School Board (TDSB) field trip to an indigenous rights rally where pro-Palestinian slogans were chanted.

An undisclosed number of students attended the Grassy Narrows River Run in downtown Toronto on Sept. 18.

The TDSB has previously said that the event, which was focused on mercury poisoning within the northern Ontario First Nation, was meant to be an educational experience where students would hear directly from Indigenous voices about the challenges the people of Grassy Narrows face.

However, videos circulating on social media showed some young students taking part in the march and repeating the slogan, “From Turtle Island to Palestine, occupation is a crime,” after it was shouted by someone who appeared to be a protest organizer.

After the footage surfaced the TDSB apologized and promised to “review its field trip procedures.”

But in a statement issued on Tuesday night, Education Minister Jill Dunlop accused the board of not handling the matter properly.

"It is clear that the TDSB has failed to take swift and decisive action on this matter. As such, I have asked my ministry to initiate an investigation into the events that took place at the TDSB last week. Those responsible should be held accountable," she said.

News of the ministry investigation comes after parents rallied outside of the TDSB's headquarters earlier on Tuesday to raise concerns about the field trip.

Some parents who spoke to CTV News Toronto said that they were misled by what sort of field trip their kids were meant to go on and thought they would only observe the demonstration – not participate in it.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also spoke out about the field trip during a news conference in Port Colbourne, Ont. Earlier in the day, asking Dunlop to investigate "the situation."

"Folks, we can't have our kids going to any protest. It doesn't matter what type of protest it is, they should be in school learning math and arithmetic, spelling and geography, history – that's what we need to do," Ford told reporters.

"We can't be dragging them out of school and going to protests. It just doesn't cut it. I think every parent believes that they should be in school learning – so we'll find out."

The Ontario College of Teachers, a disciplinary body that investigates complaints about the sector from various sources, said it is unable to comment on any individual complaints or investigations.

The TDSB, for its part, said in a statement that it is taking the concerns raised by parents "very seriously."

"This excursion was organized as an educational experience for students to hear from Indigenous voices about the ongoing challenges faced by the people of Grassy Narrows.TDSB received a number of concerns about this trip, in particular that issues outside of the main focus of the event were raised. We apologize for the harm that some students may have experienced as a result. We take these concerns very seriously and will prioritize our investigation into the matter," the statement notes.

The TDSB is set to discuss the field trip at a special meeting on Wednesday evening.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Siobhan Morris and Phil Tsekouras