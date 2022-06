The Canadian Press





Three people are dead and one person is being treated in hospital after an overnight stabbing in Ottawa.

Ottawa police say officers were called to a location on Anoka Street at 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

They say two people were found dead at the scene and a third was taken to hospital with multiple serious stab wounds.

Another person died after what police called β€œan interaction with police.”

Ottawa police's homicide unit is investigating the stabbing deaths.

They say Ontario's police watchdog agency is investigating the police-involved death.