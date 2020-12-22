Three Hamilton police officers were stabbed while responding to a call for a person in crisis on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that they were first dispatched to the area of James and Mulberry streets in downtown Hamilton at around 3:20 p.m. after receiving reports about an individual who was in possession of a weapon and acting erratically.

They say that the officers engaged the individual and that three of them sustained stab wounds to their necks and heads during the ensuing interaction.

They were then transported to hospital in stable condition, where they remain.

The suspect was also taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police say that he will be charged with three counts of assault with a weapon.

“We appeal to the public especially in this circumstance,” Hamilton police media relations officer Krista-Lee Ernst told reporters at the scene. “Anyone that was a witness that may have been walking by and local businesses if they have video surveillance and their business may have been closed we ask if they could please review it for any evidence and please contact Hamilton police.”

Footage from the scene on Tuesday afternoon showed a Taser lying on the ground with its prongs deployed.

Police, however, have not confirmed whether officers used the weapon while attempting to subdue the suspect.

They say that right now the investigation is continuing at the scene and that there will be a heavy officer presence.

Meanwhile, messages of support are pouring in from other jurisdictions.

On Twitter, Peel Regional Police said that incidents like the one in downtown Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon are a “are a stark reminder of how quickly things can change and that there are no routine calls.” They said that are praying for the “speedy recovery” of the officers.

Toronto Mayor John Tory also offered his sympathies while speaking with CP24 during a year-end interview late Tuesday afternoon.

“I hope they are well,” he said of the officers. “Those men and women go out every single day and they have some incredible experiences, including those that lead to injury and sometimes worse. So I just hope that they are all well.”

Police say that the Special Investigations Unit has not invoked its mandate in connection with the incident.