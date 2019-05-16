

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three people were taken to hospital following a serious crash in Brampton early Thursday morning.

The two-vehicle collision occurred in the area of Kennedy Road South and Rambler Drive, near Steeles Avenue, at around 1 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that three occupants of one of the vehicles involved had to be extricated from their car by firefighters.

Two of those occupants were taken to hospital and one sustained serious injuries, paramedics say.

The female driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led to the crash but the Major Collision Bureau has been called in to investigate.