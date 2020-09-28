Three people have been seriously injured following an assault inside a home in Mississauga Monday night.

Peel police responded to a disturbance call in a residence in the area of Ponytrail Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road East around 10:20 p.m.

Police said a known suspect assaulted three people inside the home.

The victims were transported to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Officers were able to locate the suspect a short time later, police said.

There are no other outstanding suspects.