Three people injured after assault inside Mississauga home
Published Monday, September 28, 2020 11:26PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 29, 2020 6:25AM EDT
Three people have been seriously injured following an assault inside a home in Mississauga Monday night.
Peel police responded to a disturbance call in a residence in the area of Ponytrail Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road East around 10:20 p.m.
Police said a known suspect assaulted three people inside the home.
The victims were transported to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Officers were able to locate the suspect a short time later, police said.
There are no other outstanding suspects.