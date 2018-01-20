

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three people were shot during the course of a home invasion in Hamilton late Friday night.

Police say that they were called to an address on Upper Wentworth Street at around 11:25 p.m. for a reported break-and-enter in progress.

Once on scene, police say that officers located three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition. Paramedics say a fourth victim was also transported with minor injuries.

Police say that they believe the incident was targeted.

A group of suspects fled before officers arrived and have not been located.

Police have not released any descriptions of the suspects but have said that they are all believed to be around 18 years old.

The investigation into the home invasion remains ongoing, though police had cleared the scene by early Saturday morning.