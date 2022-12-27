Three suspects have been arrested by police after an Etobicoke pharmacy was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

Police say officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a pharmacy in the area of Brown’s Line and Evans Avenue just before 12 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Three suspects reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle, but were later apprehended in the Highway 27 and Queen’s Plate Drive area.

A firearm was recovered during the arrest, according to police.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and have not released any further information about the incident or the three suspects.