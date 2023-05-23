A three-year-old child has died in hospital after drowning in Ajax on Tuesday evening.

Durham Regional Police say officers responded to a drowning call in the Harwood Avenue North and Rossland Road West area in the town’s north end just before 5:30 p.m.

The child was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead, police say.

No further details about the incident have been released by police, however they are requesting privacy for the victim's family.