Today marks three years since the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic
A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks along Yonge Street in Toronto on Thursday, November 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 11, 2023 9:02AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 11, 2023 9:04AM EST
Today marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state.
Doctor Theresa Tam says in recent months there have been no new variant-driven waves of infection.
Omicron subvariants continue to spread but hospitalizations, I-C-U admissions and deaths have stabilized.
Tam says population immunity is high due to an overall high vaccine uptake combined with the immunity people got from infection.