

The Canadian Press





Today marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state.

Doctor Theresa Tam says in recent months there have been no new variant-driven waves of infection.

Omicron subvariants continue to spread but hospitalizations, I-C-U admissions and deaths have stabilized.

Tam says population immunity is high due to an overall high vaccine uptake combined with the immunity people got from infection.