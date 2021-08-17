Tories win Nova Scotia election, unclear if they will form majority
Supporters cheer as they watch returns at Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston's election event in the riding of Pictou East at the Pictou County Wellness Centre in New Glasgow, N.S., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 17, 2021 8:30PM EDT
The Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives have come from behind in the polls to secure an upset victory in the provincial election.
The Canadian Press is projecting they will form government but it is still unclear whether they will have a majority in the legislature.
Party leader Tim Houston focused his campaign on promising major spending on the province's health-care system.
More to come...