Toronto-bound lanes of QEW closed in St. Catharines due to collision
A bus with a shattered windshield is seen on the side of the QEW in St. Catharines following a collision on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Chopper 24)
Published Friday, May 24, 2024 4:52PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 24, 2024 5:37PM EDT
Police have closed all Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW in St. Catharines following a collision Friday afternoon.
Police say the closure is at Glendale Avenue.
Images from Chopper 24 show a tour bus with its windshield shattered and a minivan missing its front wheel.
There is no word on injuries or the cause of the collision.
It is unclear when the highway will reopen.