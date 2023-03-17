Toronto is calling on the federal government to better protect transit workers against increasing violence by revising the Criminal Code to deter future attacks.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie sent a letter to federal Justice Minister David Lametti on Friday requesting that subsection 269.01 of the Criminal Code be amended to include all transit workers in the provisions.

The subsection of the law requires a judge to consider an assault on a public transit operator as an "aggravating circumstance" when handing out punishment.

The law defines a public transit operator as someone who "operates a vehicle used in the provision of passenger transportation services to the public, and includes an individual who operates a school bus."

In her letter, McKelvie said changing the subsection to also include all transit workers would send a “strong message” and help improve their safety.

"While I understand that the Criminal Code includes general provisions that respond to acts of violence committed against anyone, including transit workers, the proposed amendment would act as a deterrent, sending the message that abuse and assault against transit workers will not be tolerated," the deputy mayor wrote.

The letter comes a day before the Transit Operator and Worker Appreciation Day.

It also builds on a similar request sent by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) last year that follows conversations on transit safety.

"At that time, you had said you would share the proposal with the appropriate departmental officials for consideration. Since then we have seen more attacks on transit workers and I believe it is important for a strong message to be sent as soon as possible that violence against any transit workers is totally unacceptable and will be dealt with severely by Canada's justice system," she wrote.

Recent violent incidents involving TTC workers include employees allegedly assaulted in swarming attacks, a TTC bus operator shot with a BB gun, and two TTC workers chased by a suspect wielding a syringe.

These random acts of violence and other societal challenges, such as mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness, are affecting the well-being of TTC employees and customers, McKelvie said.

While the city has implemented necessary measures to address the issues, the deputy mayor said long-term solutions are needed and that involves all levels of government working together.

"Ongoing intergovernmental collaboration is required to address and reduce the number of assaults against TTC employees while performing their duties and to ensure the safety of customers," McKelvie wrote.

"Intergovernmental support remains critical to the future of Toronto's public transit system, including eradicating safety issues."

McKelvie also voiced her support for the creation of a national transit task force, which ATU Canada, the national union representing transit workers, has repeatedly called for in the wake of violent incidents.

"I support that call and will ensure Toronto and the TTC take part should the Government of Canada launch such a task force focused on preventing future transit attacks," McKelvie wrote.