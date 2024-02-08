Toronto could see a record warm day Friday as the city continues to experience a bout of unseasonably balmy weather.

A high of 7 C is expected in the city today, not high enough to beat a record of 9 C set back in 1990. However Environment Canada is predicting a high of 12 C on Friday. If reached, that would beat a previous record high of 10.6 C set in the city back in 1938.

On average, Feb. 9 sees a high of -1.8 C and a low of -10.4 C in Toronto.

Winter has been warmer than average this season, with notably little snow.

The city is seeing a mix of sun and cloud today. Showers are expected tonight, with an overnight low of 6 C, with showers or drizzle expected to continue into Friday.

Earlier Thursday, a fog advisory was in effect as dense, patchy fog blanketed parts of the GTA.

“Black ice may form in areas where temperatures are below freezing due to freezing fog. Motorists should exercise caution,” the advisory said.

The fog advisory has since lifted.

Saturday will be colder, but still warm for this time of year, with a high of 7 C and a low of -4 C. That will be followed by a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 3 C on Sunday.