Mayor John Tory says the city is asking the province to lower the age restriction for booking a COVID-19 vaccine on the provincial portal to 60.

Tory said he has spoken with Premier Doug Ford about making the change and that it could be made “very soon.”

“I had a good conversation, in fact two conversations, with Premier Ford about this this morning. He wholeheartedly supported this change, and we hope to announce details of when this will happen very soon,” Tory said.

He said the city is requesting the change as it passes the milestone of having administered half a million doses so far across all vaccine distribution channels.

“We have so far achieved a milestone unsurpassed by any municipality in Ontario at half a million vaccines,” Tory said. “This is an achievement no other municipality even comes close to but we have a lot more to do.”

He predicted Toronto will administer its next 500,000 doses even faster.

The effort to lower the age threshold comes as Ontario begins to receive more plentiful vaccine shipments than ever before. The province is scheduled to receive at least 3 million vaccine doses over the next month.

“This change will ensure that we continue to fill up all available appointments and work to get as many eligible people vaccinated as our supply allows throughout the holiday weekend and beyond,” Tory said.

Phase 2 of the provincial vaccine distribution plan is also set to begin in April and will see shots extended to a wider range of people, including frontline workers and people with a range of health conditions.

