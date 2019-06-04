

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Canada’s largest school board is loosening the rules around what students can wear inside the classroom.

The Toronto District School Board recently approved a new policy that will now allow wardrobe choices that show shoulders, midriffs, neck lines, cleavage, legs, thighs, and hips.

The board has also stipulated that staff members cannot use “subjective discretion” to change the requirements in ways that lead to “discriminatory outcomes, differential treatment or reinforce and/ or increase marginalization or oppression.”

The TDSB acknowledged that in the past, school dress codes have been written and enforced in a way that “disproportionately and negatively” impacts several groups, including female-identified students, racialized students, gender diverse, transgender and non-binary students, students with disabilities, socio-economically marginalized students, and Indigenous students.

“Focused, explicit, persistent and determined action is required to challenge and overcome this history,” the TDSB said in a report posted on its website.

“The student dress policy draws on the principles of equity, anti-oppression, anti-racism, non-discrimination, equitable and inclusive education.”

The board has placed some restrictions on student attire, prohibiting clothing that contains “offensive, lewd, vulgar, or obscene images or language, including profanity, hate and pornography.”

Students must ensure that they wear clothing with opaque material to cover their groin, buttocks and nipples.

The board also noted that undergarments may not be worn as outwear and if worn, be worn “beneath a layer of outer wear.”

Straps and waistbands can be exposed under the new policy and headwear that doesn’t obscure the face is also permitted.

The changes come after lengthy public consulations involving parents, students, education workers, and teachers.

The new policy will come into effect in September.