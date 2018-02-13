

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A Toronto firefighter who went missing last week while skiing in Wilmington, N.Y. has been located “alive and in good health” in Sacramento, Calif., New York State Police said.

Constantinos ‘Danny’ Filippidis was reported missing after being last seen on Feb. 7 at Whiteface Mountain during an annual ski trip with his colleagues.

The multi-agency search for the missing firefighter at one point included more than 140 forest rangers, state police officers, members of Homeland Security, area ski patrols and Toronto firefighters.

After the conclusion of the search, Filippidis was taken to hospital in California to be “checked out” as he appeared “dazed and confused,” President of Toronto Professional Firefighters’ Association Frank Ramagano said.

Ramagano said Filippidis reached out to his wife after making contact with local police in Sacramento.

“She (Filippidis’ wife) was communicating with him from the command centre and the state police were working to try and secure his safety,” Ramagano said. “This was accomplished by the local authorities by making contact and confirming his identity.”

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg issued a statement regarding the incident after Filippidis was found.

“We are all very relieved to know that he is safe, following what has been an exhaustive search operation,” Pegg said. “Although details are limited at this time, we have been advised that he is in the care of police in Sacramento.”

“On behalf of Toronto Fire Services, I would like to thank all those who participated in the search.”

New York State Police said the circumstances regarding this case remain “under investigation.” Officers said further details will be released at a “later time.”

Toronto Professional Firefighters’ Association is expected to update the media on this case on Tuesday evening.