A Toronto high school was forced to close Tuesday due to an online bomb threat.

Police said that officers were on scene investigating around 9:30 a.m. after an online bomb threat was made against Georges Vanier Secondary School, near Finch Avenue and Don Mills Road.

The school was first placed under a hold and secure order, but about 30 minutes later police said the institution has been closed and students were sent home.

Little information has been provided about the threat, but officers say no injuries have been reported.

An investigation is ongoing, police added.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.