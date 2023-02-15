A Toronto man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted an elderly man while posing as a health support worker.

A release issued by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) Wednesday said the incident happened on Sept. 23 in North York, near Finch Avenue East and Leslie Street.

Investigators allege the man purported to be a health support worker and visited a care residence in the area. Once inside, police say the man sexually assaulted an 87-year-old male resident.

On Tuesday, TPS arrested 25-year-old Rafi Oubouchaian, of Toronto, and charged him with one count of sexual assault.

The charge has not been proven in court. Oubouchaian made a first court appearance on Tuesday in Toronto.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with further information to contact them at 416-808-3300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.