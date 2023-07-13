Peel police have charged a Toronto man for allegedly luring youths on social media.

An investigation was launched last April into an unknown online user allegedly luring persons under 16 years old for sexual purposes on multiple social media platforms.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Shawn Collinge, allegedly used online personas such as “Shawn Collinge” and “Shawn.collinge.39”.

Police said he was arrested on June 21 and charged with luring a child under the age of 16.

During the investigation, police say that investigators also learned that the suspect may have contacted more victims.

Police have released his photo and asked anyone who had contact with the suspect concerning the case to call investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3490.

They can also contact Crime Stopper anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.