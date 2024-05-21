Toronto man charged after 'ghost' gun seized during King Township traffic stop
A photo of items, including a 'ghost' gun, that were seized during a May 19 traffic stop in King Township. (OPP photo)
Published Tuesday, May 21, 2024 1:59PM EDT
A 20-year-old man from Toronto is facing several charges after police say they found a loaded homemade gun inside a vehicle over the weekend north of Toronto.
The OPP said that on Sunday at approximately 1 a.m. member of its Highway Enforcement Team along with the Canine Unit, pulled over a driver in the southbound lanes on Highway 400, south of Highway 9, in the Township of King.
During the traffic stop, they allegedly seized a personally manufactured firearm, which is also known as a “ghost” gun, that had an extended magazine as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.
Alexander Czerniatowicz, 19, of Toronto, has been charged with 10 firearms/weapons-related offences and one count of failure to comply with a release order.
He was remanded into custody and has an upcoming court date in Newmarket.