Police have charged a Toronto man in connection with a grandparent scam that targeted individuals across Canada.

According to Peel Regional Police, one of the victims started receiving text messages from an unknown phone number in June 2023. The individual claimed to be a family member and said they were using a friend’s phone as theirs was damaged.

The scammer said the family member had an unpaid bill and requested that money be sent. The victim, police said transferred thousands of dollars to an email address.

“After contacting the legitimate family member, they realize they were a victim of a scam,” police said in a news release issued Sunday.

Police said their investigation uncovered a second victim who lived in British Columbia.

A suspect identified by police as 39-year-old Charles Junior Cleveland King was taken into custody on March 13 in connection with the investigation. They are facing two charges of Fraud under $5,000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators say they believe there may be more victims and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward to their local police stations. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, Canadian’s lost more than $11.3 million to versions of the grandparent scam last year.