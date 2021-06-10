A 28-year-old Toronto man is dead after an apparent skydiving accident in Innisfil Thursday afternoon.

South Simcoe Police said a plane took off with four skydivers on board. After they jumped from the plane, one person got separated.

At around 1 p.m., Skydive Toronto reported that a skydiver had gone missing and emergency crews began searching a nearby field.

Innisfil Fire Deputy Chief Brent Black told CTV News Barrie that the missing skydiver was later found in a field near the 4th Line and 10 Sideroad.

The next of kin have been notified, but police are not releasing the victim's identity at this time.

Police said they are working in conjunction with the Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of the incident.

-with files from CTV News Barrie’s Kim Phillips