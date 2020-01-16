

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police say the 36-year-old ex-husband of a woman found dead in Brampton on Monday is now a suspect in her death.

The body of 28-year-old Toronto resident Heeral Patel was found in a green space in the area of Nexus Avenue and Fogal Road in Brampton at around 5:50 p.m. on Monday.

Officers immediately deemed the death to be suspicious and officers with the Homicide and Missing Persons unit were called in to investigate.

Police say they later determined the victim’s ex-husband, 36-year-old Rakeshbhai Patel, was the primary suspect in the case.

Investigators are urging the man to contact a lawyer and surrender to police.

“Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau,” Peel Regional Police said in a press release issued on Thursday morning.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Peel Crime Stoppers.

The victim’s cause of death has not been publicly released.

Police have confirmed that the victim, who was reported missing in Toronto on Sunday, was last seen alive in the area of Islington and Steeles avenues at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Toronto police set up a command post to search for Patel in the area of Finch and Steeles avenues, saying at the time that her disappearance was completely uncharacteristic and required a sustained ground search.

Patel’s death appears tragically similar to that of 27-year-old Sharanjeet Kaur, who police say was killed in a murder-suicide in Brampton in December.

Kaur was found dead inside a Brampton home alongside the lifeless body of 35-year-old Navdeep Singh, who police say the victim had been in an intimate relationship with in the past.

Kaur was also reported missing in Toronto the day before she was found dead.