

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car in rural Pickering early on Saturday morning.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to Taunton Road between York-Durham Line and Altona Road at 12:30 a.m.

Police said an acquaintance of the victim arrived on the scene and found him on the ground with obvious signs of traums.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police first said the driver remained at the scene, but then later said the driver involved fled the scene and that the collision is being treated as a hit-and-run.

According to evidence collected, investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a dark-coloured 2004 or 2005 Toyota Sienna passenger van.

Police said the vehicle may have front-end damage on the passenger side. It will have a missing front wheel liner or fender skirt on the passenger side.

Taunton Road was closed between York-Durham Line and Altona Road for approximately eight hours to allow for cleanup and an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Traffic Services or Crime Stoppers.