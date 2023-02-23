A byelection to replace former mayor John Tory has been tentatively set for June 26.

Toronto City Clerk John D. Elvidge announced the date in a news release issued on Thursday afternoon.

The byelection date is still subject to city council declaring the office vacant and passing a bylaw requiring a byelection at its next meeting on March 29.

In the release, city officials acknowledged the clerk “would not ordinarily fix or announce dates” in advance of council meeting to pass a bylaw.

But they said the clerk considered it to “be in the best interests of the city, candidates and electors to announce the applicable by-election dates as early as possible.”

Tory stepped down on Feb. 17, one week after disclosing he had been involved in a relationship with a staff member.

“Making the dates public now also allows the city clerk to start making preparations including hiring election staff and booking voting locations,” the release notes.

Elvidge said that nominations would open on April 3 at 8:30 a.m. and close on May 12 at 2 p.m.

Advance voting is expected to take place from June 8 to June 13.

The estimated budget for the mayoral byelection is roughly $13 million, the city said.

October’s municipal election carried a $14.5 million cost as a point of comparison.

“From an administrative point of view, a by-election for mayor of Toronto requires the same efforts as a general election,” the news release notes.