

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





A Toronto MPP is calling on the city to expand its automated speed enforcement program in the wake of a number of collisions involving pedestrians.

NDP MPP Jessica Bell, who represents the University-Rosedale riding, says the challenge is there are not enough speed cameras to go around, approximately two-and-a-half years after the devices first started issuing tickets in July 2020.

She said that is a problem in a city where “we've already had 88 people hit in the first 20 days of 2023,”

“We should have enough (cameras) to go around. City budget process is happening right now. We're calling Mayor John Tory to fund the program properly to keep people safe,” Bell told CP24.

There are currently only 50 speed cameras in operation in the city but Toronto plans to make another 25 cameras operational as of February.

The camera are placed in community safety zones and are moved around every few months.

Bell, however, said that more are still needed.

“There's no magic number. During the election campaign, John Tory said he would bring in 150. Let's get it up to that and see how we go,” Bell said.