

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Shelburne, Ont. man who serves as a pastor at a Toronto church has been charged after a 16-year-old girl reported to authorities being sexually assaulted on three separate occasions this year.

Toronto police sex crimes investigators say that between Oct. 5 and Nov. 22 of 2018, a 16-year-old said she was sexually assaulted three times.

After conducting an investigation into the allegations, police say they arrested a suspect on Dec. 9.

Police later identified him as Daniel George. He served as a pastor at the School of Outreach Temple in the Jane Street and Haney Avenue area of the city.

He is expected to appear in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Dec. 27.

Investigators say George is also known to frequent Brampton and Montreal.

Police say they believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2922.