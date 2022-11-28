BREAKING: Toronto police say they have arrested a 61-year-old suspect in Moosonee, Ont. in connection with the 1983 murders of Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice.

He was arrested Nov. 24 and brought back to Toronto the following day, police said.

More to come…

(Earlier story follows below)

Toronto police are set to provide an update this morning about a pair of murder cases that have gone unsolved for nearly four decades.

Erin Gilmour was found dead at her Hazelton Avenue apartment in Yorkville on Dec. 20, 1983. The 22-year-old aspiring fashion designer had been sexually assaulted and stabbed. She was found dead that night by her boyfriend.

In 2000, DNA evidence linked Gilmour’s killing to another fatal stabbing, that of Susan Tice. The 45-year-old woman had been murdered four months earlier in 1983 at a home on Grace Street, near Harbord Street, in the Bickford Park area.

Tice was a mother of four who had recently moved from Calgary to Toronto following a divorce.

Rewards for information about the cases have been offered over the years, but the search for the women’s killer has remained elusive.

For years, there was little to link the killing of the two women aside from DNA evidence.

However police said last year that they were narrowing in on a suspect using genealogy and family tree websites. They said they believe, based on the new information, that the suspect was likely from a small town in Canada and was visiting Toronto at the time of the murders. But more testing was needed to be sure, they said.

The news conference is set to get underway at Toronto police headquarters at 10 AM. Toronto Police Chief James Ramer will be in attendance, as well as Deputy Chief Pauline Gray and Detective Sergeant Steve Smith of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit Cold Case section.

You can watch the news conference live on cp24.com and on our app.