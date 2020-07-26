Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Zakiyah Maitland-Keen, 14, was last seen on Saturday, July 25 at 9:16 p.m., in the Replin Road and Flemington Road area.

She is described as 5'9", 120-130lbs, with short black hair in twists, brown eyes and she has a small scar on her upper lip.

Maitland-Keen was last seen wearing a multi-colored tie-dye crop top, with multi-colored spandex shorts, a blue denim jacket and a dark green backpack.

Police said they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.