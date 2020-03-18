A civilian member of the Toronto police has tested positive for COVID-19.

A Toronto Police Service spokesperson said the member does not work in a public-facing role.

“As of March 18, 2020, we are aware of one civilian member who has tested positive for Covid-19, and we have been actively working with the appropriate public health authorities who are conducting an in-depth investigation related to the individual and their contacts,” police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said in a statement.

Gray said those who worked in close proximity to the individual have been notified and advised to self-monitor.

“Enhanced cleaning measures, such as additional surface cleaning in frequently accessed areas, will be undertaken as has been recommended by public health officials,” she said.

Toronto police announced Wednesday several enhanced measures to protect its staff and the public from the virus.

TPS said its facilities are closed to the public until further notice. Some of its services, including criminal record checks, criminal record and judicial matter checks, have been moved online.

They have also cancelled or postponed all community meetings and events. The public is only asked to attend police headquarters to pick up letters.

Several other police services in the province have also implemented measures for COVID-19. York Regional Police and the Waterloo Regional Police Service have closed their buildings to the public.

Ontario has 214 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, with 102 of those in Toronto.

- with files from The Canadian Press