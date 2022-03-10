Toronto police are investigating the death of a Six Nations woman whose body was pulled from the Humber River on Tuesday as a homicide.

Police said they received a call for a suspicious incident in the river south of Dundas Street West just after 10 a.m. on March 8.

When they arrived, they located the body of a woman. She has been identified as 56-year-old Ruth Ann Longboat of the Six Nations Reserve.

On Thursday, police said the homicide unit took over the investigation.

“This is an active investigation and police remain in the area carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the occurrence,” Toronto police said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the victim, have heard or witnessed anything suspicious on or after March 5 to contact homicide detectives at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).