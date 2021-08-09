Toronto police have identified two men from York Region who were fatally gunned down in the city’s Kensington Market area yesterday.

Shots rang out in the area of Spadina Avenue and Nassau Street shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene to find four men with gunshot wounds. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims who died were identified Monday as 27-year-old Anthony Dang of Markham and 32-year-old Zhi Tan of Richmond Hill.

A 43-year-old man from Burnaby, B.C. remains in serious, but stable condition at a local trauma centre.

A 31-year-old man from Markham has been treated and released from hospital.

Toronto police said Monday that they continue to investigate in the area to try and determine the circumstances of the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw Dang or Tan in the early hours on Sunday to contact the Homicide Squad.

“Even the smallest amount of information could be vital to the investigation,” police said in a release.

Autopsies for Dang and Tan are set to take place on Tuesday.