Toronto police are investigating after one person was shot in broad daylight in North York Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of Grandravine Drive and Keele Street, north of Downsview Park, at around 4:35 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene and was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said there were reports that the shooter was seen in a vehicle.

Grandravine Drive has been closed as police search the area.