

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man died in a community housing building.

Police say special constables were conducting a well-being check on Sunday afternoon when they found the man inside an apartment.

They say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He's since been identified as 55-year-old Dalibor Dolic.

Police say his death marks the city's 74th homicide of the year.

They're asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to come forward.