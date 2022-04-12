Toronto police say they are investigating multiple collisions in Etobicoke and it is not yet clear how many of them are related.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and The East Mall at around 8 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Toronto fire responded to the scene and said that a car was involved in a collision with a five-ton truck.

Firefighters also said that there were multiple scenes and that hydro wires may have been knocked over.

It is not your clear whether anyone was injured in the collisions.