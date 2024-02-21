Toronto police locate missing woman, 2-year-old girl
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2024 11:15PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 22, 2024 7:30AM EST
Toronto police say they have located a missing woman and two-year-old child last seen Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. in the Albion Road and Highway 27 area.
On Wednesday evening, police said that officers were searching for the woman and child and there was a concern for the child's safety.
In an update on Thursday, police confirmed that both were found at around 6:50 a.m.