

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of making death threats against several people in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police say an investigation began on Saturday after they were informed about a man who allegedly made numerous threats to kill multiple people.

“The man threatened to use Molotov cocktails, and other various methods to harm people throughout the Greater Toronto Area,” police allege.

Police have identified him as Jason Atis, of Toronto.

Atis, who is described as six-foot-two, weighs 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, is wanted for threatening death.

“He is considered armed and dangerous. If he is seen, do not approach, and immediately contact police,” police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.