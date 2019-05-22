

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to rob several people while driving a stolen Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday.

According to police, three attempted robberies occurred in the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Lawrence Avenue East on Tuesday night.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred between 5:34 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Police say the driver of a stolen black Mercedes-Benz approached multiple people and attempted to rob them. In each incident, police say the driver indicated that he had a gun but no weapon was ever seen.

The vehicle has since been recovered by police but the suspect is still at large.

The suspect has been described by investigators as a black male who is between the ages of 25 and 40. He is believed to be between five-foot-ten and six-foot-two and was wearing a black baseball hat and dark-coloured clothing at the time of the alleged robberies.

“The public is asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious person(s) or activities,” Toronto police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.