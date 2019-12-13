Toronto police missing nine-year-old girl found safe
The logo for Toronto Police Service is seen in this undated file image.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 13, 2019 5:46PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 13, 2019 5:59PM EST
Toronto police say a missing nine-year-old girl has been found safe.
The girl was last seen in the area of Redgrave Drive and Martingrove Road at around 11 a.m.
A command post was set up at 20 Redgrave Drive.
Just before 6 p.m., police said the girl has returned home.