Toronto police officer charged in assault investigation, suspended with pay
FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Published Sunday, April 21, 2024 7:14PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 21, 2024 7:15PM EDT
A Toronto police officer with 25 years of service has been suspended with pay after allegedly assaulting two women.
On Saturday, Toronto Police Service launched an assault investigation after a man allegedly attended an address and assaulted two women.
That day, 51-year-old Const. Nickolas Kalatzopoulos was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of unlawfully in a dwelling house
He has a May 24 court a date.
Kalatzopoulos is assigned to the Primary Report Intake, Management and Entry unit.